The Greensboro United Church of Christ open-air art show theme this year is Gratitude & Grace, and everyone can participate.
Pick up a canvas in the entrance to fellowship hall, 165 Wilson St., Greensboro, and then paint whatever the theme suggests to you. Canvasses are available while supplies last.
Return finished canvasses to the fellowship hall by Aug. 4. The show will hang in front of the church from Aug. 9-15.
