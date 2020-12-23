Healthy Lamoille Valley hosts regular coalition meetings the first Tuesday of each month to anyone interested in preventing and reducing youth substance use.
The meetings are held on Zoom.
The next meeting, “Youth Vaping: What Our Coalition Needs to Know and What We Can Do About It,” is Jan. 5, 6-7 p.m., and will feature guest presenter Marcella Bianco, program director for the CATCH My Breath youth e-cigarette prevention program.
The program will cover what e-cigarettes are and why they’re a concern for Vermont youth, how the vaping epidemic got out of hand so quickly, laws and policies around youth vaping, and the relationship between vaping and infectious diseases such as COVID-19.
Healthy Lamoille Valley will also launch the Tobacco Prevention Taskforce on Youth and Young Adult Vaping Prevention, look at the initiatives and campaigns to take on, and hear from local youth.
Register at bit.ly/3nBrJXp.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexual language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be proactive. Use the "Report" link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.