Join Rep. Dan Noyes, Sen. Richard Westman, and Rep. Kate Donnally for their monthly community conversation, Saturday, May 27, 9-10 a.m.
The conversations are held the fourth Saturday of every month.
Interested in attending? Then RSVP here, bit.ly/3luOLPs, or livestream on YouTube at youtube.com/channel/UCX_Q9AF32BZ6OVLXse0pcaA.
