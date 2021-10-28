It didn’t take long before Elizabeth Davis saw all the benefits to having both she and her daughter involved in Girl Scouts. Just a few years in as a member of Girl Scouts of the Green and White Mountains, Davis was named volunteer of the month for October.
Davis, 32, of Johnson, is the leader of multi-level Girl Scout Troop 30765, which meets in person at the United Church of Johnson and is a volunteer support coordinator for her service unit in the council, helping other troop leaders be successful.
“She hasn’t been a volunteer for long, but she does an amazing job,” said her co-leader, Shanna Bertrand. “She always goes above and beyond. She always volunteers to plan meetings and stop for supplies. Last year, she arranged porch pickups many, many times and would also meet parents at a time that worked for them. She hand-delivered supplies to parents that didn’t have reliable transportation. She stepped up during cookie season last year. I think she was at every booth.”
The COVID-19 pandemic has made almost everything more difficult over the past year and a half, but that didn’t stop Davis and her Girl Scouts from meeting virtually and selling cookies. Her daughter, a first year Cadette in sixth grade, exceeded her goal by double, selling over 1,000 packages last year.
While her Girl Scouts gained business skills with the Girl Scout Cookie program, they also had the opportunity to experience much more, earning badges, getting outdoors, doing science experiments and trying new things.
“We have a great team,” Davis said. “Shanna and Sasha Yadzik are phenomenal people.”
Davis handles all her many Girl Scouts responsibilities along with a full-time job as a patient access manager at Lamoille Health Partners, and being a wife and mother to two daughters, a stepdaughter and a stepson.
