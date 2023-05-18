United Church of Johnson, 100 Main St., will host a barbecue on Saturday, June 3, from 3-7 p.m. Food includes barbecue pork ribs, shrimp and tacos. Various homemade beans, salads and desserts will be provided.
Games will be offered for all ages, such as a pinata game for children in three age groups. Bingo will take place from 6-7 p.m. for all ages.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexual language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be proactive. Use the "Report" link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.