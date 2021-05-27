Johnson Speaks returns Saturday, June 5, 7-9 p.m., at Legion Field.
The group hopes to provide the same high-quality stories, and will open up the event to people interested in presenting original poetry or other spoken word.
Each speaker is given 10 minutes — no speeches, sermons, sales pitches or stand-up routines. If you come, stay for the whole event. If you must leave, do so between speakers.
Held at the community oven, pizza will be available while supplies last.
Interested in speaking? Email Shayne Spence at shaynewspence@gmail.com.
