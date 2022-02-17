Save your bottles! The Johnson Elementary School sixth grade class is holding a bottle drive Saturday, Feb. 19, noon-2 p.m., in the school parking lot to raise funds for graduation activities and expenses.
In addition to the bottle drive the class will host two fundraisers on Town Meeting Day.
Representatives from the class will be at the town clerk’s office selling raffle tickets throughout the day tied to a list of prizes donated from local businesses and community.
And that afternoon and evening treat yourself to a wood-fired pizza. The class will be running the pizza oven on the green for the day and can even take orders in advance.
All proceeds will go to the sixth-grade graduation fund.
