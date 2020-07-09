4-H State Day, an annual capstone experience for Vermont 4-H members, adopted a virtual format this year to allow members to showcase their talents and project work.
Sisters Emily and Mariah Ingalls of Johnson were among the 82 participants in State Day. The sisters are members of the Green Thumbs 4-H Club in Johnson.
“Just a few months ago none of us could have imagined that we would be social distancing and that major events in the 4-H year, like State Day, would be canceled,” said Allison Smith, UVM Extension 4-H youth learning experiences coordinator. “Taking this event online was a new endeavor for all of us — staff, volunteers and youth — but it was exciting to see how quickly 4-Hers like Emily and Mariah adapted to change and found creative ways to share what they learned in 4-H this past year.”
Entries were accepted in 16 categories via video and email for evaluators’ feedback on display and exhibit presentation.
Emily, 15, entered photos of a butterfly, cow and winter landscape in the photography category. She also took part in the smart shopper category, in which the 4-Hers were evaluated on their fashion sense and how well they put together an outfit on a $50 budget.
Mariah, 17, submitted three photos for evaluation. Two of her images were people shots and the third was a winter scene with chickens.
