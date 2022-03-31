Vermont Studio Center hosts several upcoming guests in its visiting artist and writers’ series.
New York-based artist Yevgeniya Baras gives a talk Thursday, April 7, 7-8 p.m.
Baras crafts modest, layered canvases that straddle the line between painting and relief. In addition to the traditional media of oil paint and canvas, she uses a variety of materials like burlap, yarn, paper, pulp, wood, and stones to construct her paintings.
Her work has been reviewed in the New York Times, LA Times, ArtForum and Art in America. In 2020 Yevgeniya had an exhibition at Inman gallery in Houston and Station gallery in Sydney as well as her second solo show in Los Angeles.
On Monday, April 4, award-winning poet Paul Tran reads from his debut book, “All the Flowers Kneeling,” which “investigates intergenerational trauma, sexual violence and U.S. imperialism in order to radically alter understanding of freedom, power, and control.
In poems of desire, gender, bodies, legacies and imagined futures, Tran’s poems elucidate the complex and harrowing processes of reckoning and recovery, enhanced by innovative poetic forms that mirror the nonlinear emotional and psychological experiences of trauma survivors,” according to Penguin Books.
The free Zoom talk is from 7-8 p.m.
Artist Michelle Segre, also on Zoom, talks about her work, Wednesday, April 27, 7-8 p.m.
Her most recent show, “Transmitters & Receivers,” was at the lumber room in Portland, Oregon. Segre was quoted about her work: “If you can imagine space as a kind of invisible fiber all around us, infinite slices of space that fan out from every direction and standpoint, then an empty space, or ‘hole’ in the sculpture suggests a portal in the fabric of that space. A hole becomes an opening for the viewer to enter the work, to pass through it. I do feel this is a spiritual kind of experience, a way for the piece to transmit its force to the viewer.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexual language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be proactive. Use the "Report" link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.