Vermont Studio Center hosts a series of talks by authors and artists in July starting with Daniela Rivera, Friday, July 15, 7-8 p.m., Red Mill Building, Johnson.
Born in Santiago, Chile, Rivera has won numerous fellowships and grants including from The Rappaport Prize, the Massachusetts Cultural Council Award, the National Association of Latino Arts and Culture, the Berkshire Taconic Foundation and the Saint Botolph Club foundation Distinguish Artist Award.
Recent and upcoming exhibitions include “Políticas del Espacio, Matucana 100” in Santiago, “Labored Landscapes: Where the Sky Touches the Earth” at the Fitchburg Art Museum, and “The Andes Inverted,” a solo show at the Museum of Fine Arts in Boston.
Writer Maud Casey will read from her work Monday, July 25, 7-8 p.m. in the Red Mill Building in Johnson. This event is free and open to the public.
Casey’s most recent novel, “City of Incurable Women” is described by Sigrid Nunez as a brilliant exploration of the type of female bodily and psychic pain once commonly diagnosed as hysteria — and the curiously hysterical response to it commonly exhibited by medical men.”
The author of five books of fiction, Casey teaches at the University of Maryland and lives in Washington, DC.
On July 27, the center hosts Clark Derbes as a part of its Visiting Artist Program, on Zoom from 7-8 p.m.
Derbes’ work has been featured at Johnson State College, West Branch Gallery and Sculpture Park in Stowe and the School House Gallery in Provincetown. He currently lives and works in Vermont.
Registration is recommended at vermontstudiocenter.org.
