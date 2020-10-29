“The Monument,” an original production performed live online by the performance, arts and technology program at Northern Vermont University Johnson, will be held Oct. 29, 7 p.m. and Oct. 30, 8 p.m., at the Dibden Center for the Arts.
In this immersive online performance, the audience is invited in to this fictitious world of Waldenburgh, Vt., as voting members of the town.
The select board of Waldenburgh hosts a harvest festival on the town green each year next to the monument of Gov. Percival W. Clement. The theme of the festival this year is the 100-year anniversary of the suffrage movement, which is particularly ironic since Gov. Clement was responsible for denying women the right to vote in 1920.
Due to COVID-19, the festival as a whole is cancelled. Instead, select suffrage inspired pieces will be performed at the town’s October Zoom meeting, along with the much-anticipated vote on a new town monument that may or may not replace the Clement statue.
Audience members will decide the statue’s fate.
“The Monument” is an original production written by an ensemble of students and advised by director Isaac Eddy. The piece is inspired by primary source artifacts of suffrage history and Vermont’s current political climate.
Tickets, $10: catamountarts.org.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexual language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be proactive. Use the "Report" link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.