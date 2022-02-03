The town and village of Johnson is holding a week-long community scavenger hunt and art walk throughout downtown starting Saturday, Feb. 19, that ends with a celebratory community Skate & Bake the following Saturday, Feb. 26, 2-4 p.m., at Legion Field, School Street.
Hot cocoa, warm cookies straight from the community oven, ice skating, sledding, bonfires and a raffle drawing for all those who participated in the hunt and turned in completed cards, will round out the festivities.
There will be limited skates and sleds to borrow so bring your own if you have them, or donate your used skates, snowshoes and sleds for others.
Pick up your scavenger hunt riddle and clues sheets at the following locations: Johnson Municipal Building, Johnson Public Library and the Studio Store, or download and print your own through the Johnson Recreation website at bit.ly/3IIGlOI.
The free hunt/walk and skating party are entirely outside.
Questions? Email event organizer, Kyle Nuse, at kyle.studiostore@gmail.com or call 646-519-1781.
