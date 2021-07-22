On Saturday, July 24, from 11 a.m.-2 p.m., there will be free COVID-19 vaccinations at the Johnson SkatePark, hosted by Newport Ambulance.
Get a one-dose Johnson & Johnson shot or the second dose of your Pfizer shots. If you’re getting the second dose, remember to bring your vaccine card.
Then, on Tuesday, July 27, from 6- 8:30 p.m., there will be free one-dose vaccinations at Tuesday Night Live.
