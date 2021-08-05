Douglas Robert Boardman Jr. of Johnson is a Vermont Writers’ Prize winner for 2021.
He received $1,250 and his work, “The Barn,” appears in the summer issue of Vermont magazine.
In his story Boardman writes about a dairy farmer trying to keep standing the barn his great-grandfather built. Boardman says the story is based in part on his family.
“It had started to sag at one end where it leaked in the summer while the corners filled up with snow in the winter. The cows, who preferred to stay neutral, never complained as long as they got fed and milked according to schedule,” Boardman wrote.
The prize celebrates writing about Vermont and Vermonters while honoring the literary legacy of the late Ralph Nading Hill Jr., a Vermont historian and writer.
Boardman is academics instructor at Green Mountain Technology and Career Center in Hyde Park. Read the story at vtmag.com/post/vt-writers-prize-2021.
