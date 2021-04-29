Johnson Public Library holds a virtual book discussion on “Wings of Fire: The Dragonfly Prophecy,” Saturday, May 1, 1 p.m.
This is the first book in a fantasy series. Call the library at 635-7141 or email kristen.johnsonlibrary@gmail.com to reserve your book and get the Zoom link.
