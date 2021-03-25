Whether bird watching, traveling, gardening or identifying local flora, a simple journal is a good basic tool. Join Nate and Jessica Bickford as they share their experiences and love of basic bookbinding, Sunday, March 28, 4-5:15 p.m., in a Johnson Public Library program.
The Bickfords will demonstrate how to make a simple pamphlet-style book.
Email johnsoncirc@gmail.com to preregister or call 802-635-7141.
All materials will be provided so stop by the library during curbside hours to pick up your kit. Recommended for ages 12 and up.
