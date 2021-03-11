Johnson Public Library is hosting the virtual presentation “Berry Growing for the Home Gardener,” presented by Ben Waterman of Waterman Orchards, Sunday, March 14, 4:30-6 p.m.
Learn about the basics of berry growing, including blueberries, strawberries and brambles. Topics covered will be planting requirements, varieties, cultivation and managing pests.
Sign up by contacting the library at 635-7141 or at johnsoncirc@gmail.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexual language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be proactive. Use the "Report" link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.