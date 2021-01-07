Planning your 2021 garden? Reflecting on last year’s successes and failures? This is your chance to ask a local expert in organic vegetable growing all your gardening questions.
Join the Johnson Public Library for its first winter educational Zoom series meeting, “Gardening Questions Answered” by Tony Lehouillier from Foote Brook Farm, Saturday, Jan. 9, 4:30-6 p.m.
Submit any questions to johnsoncirc@gmail.com.
The Zoom meeting ID is 859 6052 1471; and the passcode, 579240.
