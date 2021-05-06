Johnson Public Library hosts a bird walk led by Jackie Stanton, Saturday, May 8, 7:30-9 a.m., Old Mill Park shelter.
Bring your ears, eyes and mask — binoculars and birding books if you have them — for this informal birding walk. Contact the library at 635-7141 or johnsoncirc@gmail.com for more information.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexual language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be proactive. Use the "Report" link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.