The Johnson Racial Justice and Social Equity Committee and Be-Longing for Justice welcome everyone to join the Pride celebration on the Johnson village green, Thursday, Sept. 8, from 5-6 p.m.
There will be LGBTQ+ storytime with Jae Basiliere, the chief diversity officer at Northern Vermont University, and face painting. The free event celebrates LGBTQ+ communities in Vermont.
For more information, contact Sophia Berard at wrb.heart@gmail.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexual language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be proactive. Use the "Report" link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.