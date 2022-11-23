On Friday, Dec. 9 from 4 p.m. to 7 p.m. the Johnson Works Jubilee will be unfolding across several locations in Johnson Village, including the village green, businesses, the VSC Studios & Lecture Hall, the Masonic temple and Jenna’s House. Join Johnson's businesses, organizations, and local creative talent to enjoy food, activities, music and holiday shopping.

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexual language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be proactive. Use the "Report" link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.