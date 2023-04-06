Johnson Works and Johnson Recreation present Johnson’s 1st annual community egg hunt with more than 2,000 candy and business voucher and coupon filled eggs and more.
This epic egg hunt will be held at Old Mill Park, located at the end of Railroad Street in Johnson on Saturday, April 8, at 11 a.m. Snow, rain or shine, so dress accordingly. If it’s sloppy and wet, it will be that much more fun sliding and mucking to find those treats.
