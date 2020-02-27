The Vermont Human Rights Commission is conducting a training on implicit and explicit biases, bystander intervention and micro-aggressions, hosted by the town of Johnson.
The training meeting is Saturday, March 7, noon to 3 p.m., at the Johnson Elementary School gym. It’s free and open to the public.
“Johnson residents have taken a stand against racism, bigotry and discrimination of all kinds. We have articulated our views in our community’s inclusivity statement. We also understand that this is an ongoing process, and we must always strive to be better,” the town wrote in a press release.
The training will include how to be an advocate and effective bystander in the face of discrimination and how to cultivate a more inclusive and welcoming climate. The training also explores how people unconsciously attribute certain qualities and characteristics to members of a particular race, gender, sexual orientation, disability, etc.
The commission will discuss how these associations are formed, the impact they have on behavior, and how people unconsciously evaluate others despite best intentions.
RSVP to tojadministrator@townofjohnson.com.