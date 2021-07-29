Johnson’s Racial Justice Committee holds meetings the first Thursday of every month at 6 p.m.
The meetings are open to the public and everyone is welcome and encouraged to attend. The next meeting is Aug. 5.
Local members of the public who attend meetings offer insight, thoughts, and invaluable ideas.
Contact Portia Foss at athena87@gmail.com for Zoom link and other information.
