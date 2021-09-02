A celebration of the late Lea Kilvádyová and a groundbreaking for Lea’s playground will be held Sunday, Sept. 12, Old Mill Park, Railroad Street, Johnson.
At 1:30 p.m., attendees will pay personal respects, followed by her family’s tribute at 2 p.m.
The groundbreaking takes place at 3 p.m., followed by food and a soccer match featuring Anichka’s A-team, Benushko’s B-Line, and Lea’s Lamoille All-Stars
Wear practical shoes requested, dress for the weather, and bring a field or lawn chair.
