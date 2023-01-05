The Holcomb House, at 188 Main Street East, home of the Johnson Historical Society’s extensive collection of artifacts and memorabilia, will be open on Sunday, Jan. 8 from 1 to 3 p.m.
Hanging throughout the display areas are paintings by Johnson residents Georgia Balch, Ruth Mould, Helaine Perkins, Roger Jones, Dr. Holcomb and many more. There are display boards featuring farms, schools, Civil War houses, Main Street and postcards representing many aspects of community.
Alice Whiting and Lois Frey are the hosts. For more information call 802-635-7826 or email volunteerlois7263@gmail.com.
