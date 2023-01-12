The Johnson Historical Society offers a presentation on the life and times Franklin “Red” Hooper at Jenna’s House on Sunday, Jan. 22 at 1 p.m.
The presentation by Dean West and Linda Jones uses pictures from Hooper’s extensive photo collection to highlight his many interests and careers. Hooper was active in Johnson and county affairs and served as a game warden, selectman, legislator and longtime sugar maker.
Known for always having a camera around his neck, Hooper’s photo collection reflects life in rural Vermont during his lifetime. This event is free with donations welcome.
For more information, contact 802-635-7401.
