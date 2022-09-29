Dean West and Linda Jones will give a talk, “The Life and Times of a Johnson Resident: Franklin ‘Red’ Hooper (1904-1988),” at Jenna’s House, 117 St. Johns Road, on Sunday, Oct. 9 from 1:30-3:30 p.m.
West and Jones will use pictures from Hooper’s extensive photo collection to highlight his many interests and careers. Hooper was active in town and county affairs, a game warden, selectman, legislator and longtime sugarmaker. Known for always having a camera around his neck, his photo collection is a reflection of life in rural Vermont during his lifetime.
Sponsored by the Johnson Historical Society, the event is free with donations welcome. For information, call 802-635-7401.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexual language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be proactive. Use the "Report" link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.