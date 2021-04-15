The Johnson Food Shelf has various frozen meats available, along with fresh and canned vegetables, fresh and canned fruit, dairy products, bread, doughnuts, cakes and pastries, pasta, grains and canned and dry beans. Cleaning products and toilet paper are also available.
The Johnson Food Shelf is open Tuesday and Friday, 9 a.m-noon, and Wednesday, 4-6 p.m., 661 Railroad Street, Johnson.
The phone number is 635-9003. Call ahead if possible.
