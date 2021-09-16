The Johnson Food Shelf, along with the Johnson Recreation Program, is holding a Stuff the Truck event Sunday, Sept. 19, 11 a.m.-1 p.m., at Sterling Market in Johnson.
“Please consider purchasing items to donate to the food shelf. These have been hard times for many people in our community as the pandemic continues to put people out of work or having them work shorter work hours,” said Diane Lehouiller of the food shelf.
