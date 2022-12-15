Northern Vermont University-Johnson continues its tradition of making generous food donations to the Johnson Food Shelf, including Thanksgiving turkeys this year.
These donations augment those of students, teachers and parents at Johnson throughout the year.
The Johnson Food Shelf is seeking volunteers for a few hours per week or month to help with the increased volume of patrons.
The food shelf is open Tuesdays and Fridays, 9 a.m. to noon and Wednesdays, 4-6 p.m.
Those interested in volunteering can call 802-635-9003, send a note to P.O. Box 17, Johnson, VT 05656, or email dianelehouiller@gmail.com.
