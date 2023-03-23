The Johnson Food Shelf currently serves approximately 130 families per month.
Current needs include canned fruit and vegetables, fresh fruit and veggies, soups, spaghetti sauce, boxed meal starters, noodles, canned tuna and other meats, dairy products (yogurt, cheese, butter, eggs, milk), vegetable oil, flour, taco shells, salsa, salad dressing, mayonnaise, bottled juice, sugar, laundry and dish soap, bars of soap and shampoo.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexual language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be proactive. Use the "Report" link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.