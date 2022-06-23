The Johnson Food Shelf is open every Tuesday and Friday, 9 a.m. to noon, and Wednesday 4-6 p.m., 661 Railroad St.
The food shelf has frozen meats, breads and desserts, dairy products and canned goods, as well as boxed meal starters, canned and fresh fruits and vegetables, detergent, dish soap and toilet products.
Home deliveries are possible, and all are welcome.
The food shelf is looking for volunteers to help. Call 802-635-9003 if you are interested.
Please bring your own shopping bags or boxes.
Beginning July 1, Hannaford is doing a Fight Hunger Bag fundraiser for the Johnson Food Shelf. If you purchase a shopping bag, Hannaford will donate $1 for each shopping bag purchased.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexual language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be proactive. Use the "Report" link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.