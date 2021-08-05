The Johnson Food Shelf has various frozen meats available to community members along with fresh and canned vegetables, fresh and canned fruit, dairy products, bread, donuts, cakes and pastries, pasta and pasta sauce, grains and canned and dry beans.
Cleaning products and toiletries are also available.
The food shelf is open Tuesday and Friday from 9 a.m.-noon and Wednesday from 4-6 p.m., 661 Railroad St., Johnson.
Local delivery is available. Call ahead if possible, 635-9003.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexual language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be proactive. Use the "Report" link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.