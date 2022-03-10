The Johnson Food Shelf is open Tuesdays and Fridays 9 a.m.-noon and Wednesdays 4-6 p.m., 661 Railroad St.
The food shelf has frozen meats, breads and desserts, dairy products, ready-to-eat canned goods, as well as boxed meal starters, canned and fresh fruits and vegetables. It also offers detergents, dish soap and toilet products. Home deliveries are possible. Call 802-635-9003.
