The Johnson Food Shelf is looking for community members to volunteer during times when it is open.
The food shelf is open on Tuesday and Friday from 9 a.m.-noon and Wednesday from 4-6 p.m.
Want to help? Call the food shelf at 802-635-9003 and leave us a message with your name and contact information.
