The Johnson Food Shelf, 661 Railroad St., couldn’t have helped so many without the support of the community and its volunteers for their generosity and hard work throughout the pandemic.
Donations have filled food shelf shelves with a variety of meats, fruits and vegetables and household staples. Dedicated volunteers make sure that the food shelf is open three days a week — Tuesday and Friday, 9 a.m.-noon and Wednesday, 4-6 p.m.
Home deliveries are also now being made for those without transportation.
The food shelf serves about 50 families a month, many of whom are on fixed incomes or have lost work during the pandemic.
For information or to volunteer, call 635-9003.
