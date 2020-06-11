The Johnson Food Shelf has been awarded a grant by the Vermont Electric Cooperative’s Community Fund.
“This could not have come at a better time,” said Dorigen Keeney, a volunteer at the Johnson Food Shelf. “The funds allow us to purchase staples for our community from local sources during these challenging times so we and the co-op are supporting local families and businesses as well. We have seen an immediate increase in the need for food, which we expect will persist for some time as people continue to be out of work and using up their available resources.”
Charlie Van Winkle, a co-op board member and chair of the Community Fund committee, said he was pleased the fund was able to support efforts to directly reduce hunger in the region, a challenge that’s been exacerbated by the COVID-19 pandemic.
“If, as a VEC member, you have not yet supported the Community Fund, now is a great time,” he said, noting the increased economic stresses facing the co-op community. “The more members we have chipping in, even with small donations, the more the fund can do,” he said.
The grant to Johnson Food Shelf went to the direct purchase of food. The Johnson Food Shelf provides free food to residents of Johnson, Eden, North Hyde Park, Waterville and Belvidere and is open Tuesdays and Fridays 9 to noon, and Wednesdays 4 to 6.