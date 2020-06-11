The Johnson Food Shelf has been awarded a grant by the Vermont Electric Cooperative’s Community Fund.

“This could not have come at a better time,” said Dorigen Keeney, a volunteer at the Johnson Food Shelf. “The funds allow us to purchase staples for our community from local sources during these challenging times so we and the co-op are supporting local families and businesses as well. We have seen an immediate increase in the need for food, which we expect will persist for some time as people continue to be out of work and using up their available resources.”

Charlie Van Winkle, a co-op board member and chair of the Community Fund committee, said he was pleased the fund was able to support efforts to directly reduce hunger in the region, a challenge that’s been exacerbated by the COVID-19 pandemic. 

“If, as a VEC member, you have not yet supported the Community Fund, now is a great time,” he said, noting the increased economic stresses facing the co-op community. “The more members we have chipping in, even with small donations, the more the fund can do,” he said.

The grant to Johnson Food Shelf went to the direct purchase of food. The Johnson Food Shelf provides free food to residents of Johnson, Eden, North Hyde Park, Waterville and Belvidere and is open Tuesdays and Fridays 9 to noon, and Wednesdays 4 to 6.

Tags

Comment Policy

We use a Facebook Comments Plugin for commenting. No personal harassment, abuse or hate speech is permitted. Comments should be 1000 characters or fewer. We moderate every comment. Please go to our Terms of Use/Privacy Policy "Posting Rules and Interactivity" for more information.

Your Local Newspapers Need Your Help!

Reliable news and information is vitally important. Local advertising has been affected by the COVID-19 crisis but the Vermont Community Newspaper Group remains committed to its responsibility to serve its communities. Your communities. With some assistance from loyal readers, community organizations, foundations and other funders, we hope to keep reporters on the job keeping you informed. Please consider making a tax-deductible donation to our local journalism fund. Thank you for your support.