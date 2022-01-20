The Johnson Food Shelf is open Tuesday and Friday, 9 a.m. to noon, and Wednesday 4-6 p.m., 661 Railroad St.
The food shelf has frozen meats, grains, beans, dairy products, bread and sweet treats, ready-to-eat canned goods, canned and fresh fruits and veggies, as well as toilet products and dish and laundry soaps.
The Food Shelf offers home deliveries.
Contact the food shelf at 802-635-9003.
