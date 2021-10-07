The United Church of Johnson, 100 Main St., hosts a craft fair on Saturday, Nov. 20.
The church is seeking craft vendors for the show. Cost is $20 per table. Tables are supplied.
Want to participate? Contact Kim Goodell at kim.goodell.66@gmail.com or 802-760-7490, or Judy Beard at judybeard@comcast.net or 802-635-7815 to request a registration form.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexual language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be proactive. Use the "Report" link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.