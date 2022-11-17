United Church of Johnson will be holding a craft fair on Saturday, Nov. 19, from 9 a.m.-3 p.m. Come and support the many local vendors that will be at the church, located on Johnson’s Main Street.
The church will also be selling Christmas wreaths that day with a luncheon from 11 a.m.-1 p.m.
