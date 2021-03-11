United Church of Johnson, 100 Main St., will provide a Saint Patrick’s Day dinner drive-through, March 17, 4-6 p.m. Cost is $12 per person. All are welcome.
The menu includes corned beef and cabbage, carrots and red potatoes, a chocolate cupcake with green icing and gold wrapped, chocolate candy coins.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexual language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be proactive. Use the "Report" link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.