United Church of Johnson holds a craft supply sale Friday and Saturday, Sept. 24 and 25, 9 a.m.-3 p.m.
The sale will include fabric, felt, beads, ribbon, buttons, crafting tools, sewing notions, lots of Christmas wreath decorations and finished crafts, including several finished quilts of various sizes.
Bring your own shopping bags.
Proceeds will go to the Lamoille Area Cancer Network and Lamoille Home Health and Hospice.
