In celebration of Vermont’s LBGTQ community, artist Daniel Quasar’s progress Pride flag is now flying at the village green in Johnson through Sunday, Sept. 5.
The display of acceptance, diversity and the intersectionality of marginalized groups (Black, brown, and trans individuals within the LGBTQ community) was made possible by donations from community members and the support of the Johnson village trustees.
Check out the Pride Center of Vermont’s website for information on festivities and events around the state at pridecentervt.org.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexual language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be proactive. Use the "Report" link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.