Lamoille Valley Rail Trail fans and friends will dedicate a new trailhead building at Old Mill Park in memory of Ted Alexander, an avid cyclist and fervent supporter of the trail and his hometown of Johnson.
His family will be on hand at the dedication, Sunday, Aug. 22, noon, Old Mill Park.
The celebration will feature food and fun, a children’s craft table, hot dogs, cotton candy, popcorn and beverages from Johnson recreation and the historical society.
There will be a realistic mural of a 1930s coach car, painted by local artists. It’s based on archive photos of St. Johnsbury and Lamoille Company Railroad cars.
Construction of the building during COVID required creativity, collaboration and a lot of extra hours. There will be an honor roll honoring volunteers and others posted on one of the bulletin boards.
Eventually, electricity, a bike repair station, a handicap parking area, signs and easier walking access from the Old Mill Park will be added to the building and surrounding area. Johnson will apply for grants, but contributions will support the ongoing work and can be counted as local matching funds for future grants.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexual language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be proactive. Use the "Report" link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.