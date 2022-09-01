Join the Johnson Beautification Committee and local artist Finn Watsula in celebrating the installation of their 12-foot by 16-foot public mural, “Humans of Johnson,” on the public works garage facing the Lamoille Valley Rail Trail across from Old Mill Park at the end of Railroad Street on Sunday, Sept. 18, 2-4 p.m.
The town-commissioned mural represents the citizens of the Johnson community, and the objects they hold represent the many businesses, organizations and recreational opportunities the town and village of Johnson offer.
Free warm cider, fresh donuts and Vermont cheddar cheese will be served until it runs out. People from all communities are welcome and encouraged to come, rain or shine.
For more information: facebook.com/Johnson-Beautification.
