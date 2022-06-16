The Johnson Racial Justice and Social Equity Committee is holding a Juneteenth celebration, Sunday, June 19, 5-6:30 p.m. on the Johnson village green, Lower Main Street.
There will be educational information about Juneteenth, snacks and a story hour with community member LN Bethea.
