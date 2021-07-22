On July 28, Wednesday Night Live features the John Lackard Blues Band in Oxbow Riverfront Park.
Lackard and his band offer a “sound and style that could have come from Memphis or Chicago, which is what makes his Green Mountain origins so unique.”
The concert goes from 5:30-7:30 p.m.
Food is available on-site, and Morristown Parks and Recreation hosts a weekly recreational activity, while River Arts offers a free arts activity at their tent.
Next up, on Aug. 4, is the roots-rock inspired Soulstice.
