The Jeudevine Memorial Library in Hardwick has received a grant of $4,819 from the Association of Rural and Small Libraries New England to purchase 81 meeting room chairs for use in the library addition.
The association builds strong communities through professional development and elevating the impact of rural and small libraries. In the U.S., one in three public libraries serve a population of fewer than 2,500 people.
The chairs have been bought and will be in storage until construction on the addition begins in the spring.
