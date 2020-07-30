The Jeudevine Memorial Library in Hardwick has reopened on a limited basis.
In-person use of the library by appointment follows guidelines from the Vermont Department of Health, meaning two people will be allowed to browse and one person will be allowed to use a computer. Appointments are for 25-minute slots.
Call (472-5948) or email (jeudevinememoriallibrary@hardwickvt.org) to make an appointment.
Everyone is required to wear a mask and practice social distancing. The computer will be sanitized after each use.
The library will be open Monday and Wednesday from noon to 6 p.m.; Friday from noon to 5 p.m.; Tuesday and Thursday from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.; and Saturday from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.
Curbside pickup will continue to be available during all hours, including Monday and Wednesday starting at 10 a.m.
